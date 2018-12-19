Integer (ITGR) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Integer to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $81.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Integer has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Integer had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Integer will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 13,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $1,178,163.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,793.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $479,583.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,215.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,687. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer during the second quarter worth $111,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Integer by 236.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integer during the third quarter worth $219,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Integer during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing medical devices and components. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment focuses on lithium cells, and primary and secondary battery packs for applications in the energy, military and environmental markets.The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

