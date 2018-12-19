Integer (ITGR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Integer to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Integer stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Integer had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 13,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $1,178,163.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,793.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $479,583.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,215.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,687. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,473,000 after buying an additional 447,347 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Integer by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Integer by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 287,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing medical devices and components. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment focuses on lithium cells, and primary and secondary battery packs for applications in the energy, military and environmental markets.The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

