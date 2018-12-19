Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and COSS. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $116,578.00 and approximately $922.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.02377937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00146232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00180765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026869 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,799,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org.

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

