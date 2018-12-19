Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,202,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,835,000 after acquiring an additional 666,185 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,626 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 183,310 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,537,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,832,000 after acquiring an additional 97,722 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,627,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,255,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,702 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

