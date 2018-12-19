Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Million

Analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will post sales of $5.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $5.75 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group reported sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year sales of $21.76 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.25 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 64.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter worth about $983,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

