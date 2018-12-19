Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 77,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $8,442,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $431,317.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,296.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.78, for a total transaction of $15,243,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,125,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $482.36 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $359.78 and a one year high of $581.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.71.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

