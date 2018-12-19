Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,183 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the November 15th total of 1,198,935 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 30.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 459.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 116,443 shares during the period.

Shares of DBA opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

