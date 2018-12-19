Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.27

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 2071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

