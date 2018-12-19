Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.82

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 5911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,877,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 2,754,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,595,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 127,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 302,872 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

