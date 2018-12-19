Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.31

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.31 and last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 11787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 2,648.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 58,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 74.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $603,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCF)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

