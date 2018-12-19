Investors Buy Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $187.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $92.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $95.34 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $64.84

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after buying an additional 12,818,301 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 285.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,998,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,688,000 after buying an additional 2,959,697 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,596,000 after buying an additional 1,988,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,550.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,913,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,555,000 after buying an additional 1,872,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

