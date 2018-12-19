Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,522 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 676% compared to the average daily volume of 325 put options.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $701,411.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3,350.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 205,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 199,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

