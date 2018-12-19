Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on AerCap (AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,497 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 854% compared to the typical daily volume of 681 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,735,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 238,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,823,000 after purchasing an additional 141,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,369,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,262,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after acquiring an additional 243,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. AerCap has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

