Investors Sell Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) on Strength (IDTI)

Investors sold shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $11.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $53.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.44 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Integrated Device Technology had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Integrated Device Technology traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $47.93

Several research firms have commented on IDTI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.07 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI)

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

