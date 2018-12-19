Investors Sell Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) on Strength (PDP)

Investors sold shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $2.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.00 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $48.91

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 615.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,810,000 after buying an additional 502,489 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 602,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDP)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

