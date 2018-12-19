Investors Sell Shares of Boeing (BA) on Strength (BA)

Traders sold shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $437.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $618.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $180.20 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Boeing had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Boeing traded up $11.93 for the day and closed at $328.06

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Get Boeing alerts:

The company has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $1,726,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $4,075,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/investors-sell-shares-of-boeing-ba-on-strength-ba.html.

Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.