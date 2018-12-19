InVitae Corp (NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 1,000 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $11,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVTA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,851. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. InVitae Corp has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $820.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 109.60%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Benchmark started coverage on InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of InVitae in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC started coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on InVitae to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InVitae in the third quarter worth $102,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the third quarter worth $110,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in InVitae in the third quarter worth $136,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InVitae in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in InVitae in the second quarter worth $155,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “InVitae Corp (NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 1,000 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/invitae-corp-nvta-insider-katherine-stueland-sells-1000-shares.html.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.