Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ion Geophysical were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical in the third quarter valued at $184,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $413,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ion Geophysical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ion Geophysical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Ion Geophysical news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,906.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,102.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IO opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.39). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.58% and a negative return on equity of 112.49%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Research analysts predict that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

