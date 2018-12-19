IP Exchange Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (IPSX)

IP Exchange (CURRENCY:IPSX) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One IP Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Liquid. IP Exchange has a total market capitalization of $684,193.00 and $16,639.00 worth of IP Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IP Exchange has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IP Exchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.02415740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00149515 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00184290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026359 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026409 BTC.

IP Exchange Token Profile

IP Exchange launched on September 8th, 2017. IP Exchange’s total supply is 1,714,102,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,039,680 tokens. IP Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ipexchange1. IP Exchange’s official website is ip.sx. The Reddit community for IP Exchange is /r/IPSX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IP Exchange Token Trading

IP Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IP Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IP Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IP Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IP Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IP Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.