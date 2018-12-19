Iron Mountain (IRM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iron Mountain recently announced a $30-million preservation project in partnership with QualX Corporation and TDEC, for the digital transformation of the U.S. Army War College's U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) artifacts. Notably, strategic acquisitions, in a bid to strengthen its global footprint, will drive top-line growth in the future. Also, solid performance of its storage rental business also remains a positive. Further, transformation measures, including expansion of data-center and Records Management businesses augur well for long-term sustainability. Although its shares have declined over the past month, the fall is narrower than the loss incurred by its industry during the same time period. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. However, the company faces stiff competition from other players that reduces its pricing power.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iron Mountain from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

IRM stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $38.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 364,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 31,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 894,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

