iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (ISHG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.43

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.4324 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $17.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

