iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2819 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $127.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

