iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (TLT) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) by 216.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond makes up about 0.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 1,734.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,316,000 after buying an additional 5,355,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,485,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,699,000 after buying an additional 3,454,493 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 118,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after buying an additional 1,418,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,967,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,724,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,366,000 after buying an additional 1,131,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $127.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.2819 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

