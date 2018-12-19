iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

