iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.10

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 3.1036 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $12.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 101.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of COMT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,421. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

