iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stake Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.42. The stock had a trading volume of 122,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,166. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.71 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $1.4421 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stake Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-stake-raised-by-waldron-private-wealth-llc.html.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.