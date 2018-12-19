iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 62.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 150,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 236,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 117,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 39,224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

