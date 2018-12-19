iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares. iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ishares-edge-investment-grade-enhanced-bond-etf-igeb-announces-0-14-monthly-dividend.html.

