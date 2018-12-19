iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (ACWF) Plans $0.14 Semiannual Dividend

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

NYSEARCA ACWF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,620. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

