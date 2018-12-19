iShares Europe ETF (IEV) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.29

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2864 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

