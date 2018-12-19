iShares Global Utilities ETF to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.72 (JXI)

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.7196 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of JXI opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

