iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

IBDT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. 5,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,397. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

