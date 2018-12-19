iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4676 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BATS:IDV traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 200,652 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ishares-international-select-dividend-etf-idv-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-47-per-share.html.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.