iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $217.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1751 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

WARNING: “iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ishares-morningstar-small-cap-growth-etf-jkk-holdings-lifted-by-koshinski-asset-management-inc.html.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.