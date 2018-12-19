iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.36 (ACWX)

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3599 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of ACWX traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,453. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.
