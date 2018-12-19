iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (EWK) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.10

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 64,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,371. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

