iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.6813 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.48. 26,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,174. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $69.19.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ishares-msci-eafe-small-cap-etf-scz-announces-0-68-semiannual-dividend.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.