iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) Plans $0.04 Semiannual Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 8,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,656. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

