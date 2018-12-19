iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.38 Per Share

iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.3819 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Russia ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,794. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $39.23.

