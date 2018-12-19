iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.998 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 111,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,055. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $39.35.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $1.00 (EWT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ishares-msci-taiwan-etf-announces-annual-dividend-of-1-00-ewt.html.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.