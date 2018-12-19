iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.51

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5084 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.
BATS:EWUS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 11,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.
