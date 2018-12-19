iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,416,000 after buying an additional 4,747,778 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,392,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,744,000 after buying an additional 3,244,164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,306,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,527,000 after buying an additional 601,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,509,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,923,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $173.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

