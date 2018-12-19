iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

MEAR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 138,427 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ishares-short-maturity-municipal-bond-etf-mear-plans-0-05-monthly-dividend.html.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.