ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Holdings Raised by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,212,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,524,000 after buying an additional 966,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 273,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,871,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,885,000 after purchasing an additional 565,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.44. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1 year low of $1,994.28 and a 1 year high of $2,480.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ishares-tr-3-7-yr-treas-bd-etf-iei-holdings-raised-by-tortoise-investment-management-llc.html.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.