ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF (EIRL) Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.12

ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF (BMV:EIRL) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1229 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

EIRL remained flat at $$36.99 during trading on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF has a fifty-two week low of $708.97 and a fifty-two week high of $950.00.

