ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (EPHE) Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.02

ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (BMV:EPHE) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0208 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.
ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET has a fifty-two week low of $630.82 and a fifty-two week high of $771.00.
