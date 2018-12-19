iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 146,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 147,321 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 774.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,839,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $50.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

WARNING: “iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ishares-treasury-floating-rate-bond-etf-tflo-position-increased-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.