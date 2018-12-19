iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4171 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $5.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,705 shares. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

