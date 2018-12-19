ITT Inc (ITT) Position Trimmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ITT by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201,461 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

