ITT (ITT) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

ITT (NYSE:ITT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ITT. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on ITT in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

ITT stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. ITT has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

